Services Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St Niantic , CT 06357 (860) 739-6112 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St Niantic , CT 06357 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Paul Church 170 Rope Ferry Road Waterford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kevin McMahon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin McMahon

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Niantic - Judge Kevin P. McMahon (Chaz), 68, of Niantic, passed away Feb. 18, 2019 after a brief illness.



Kevin was born Dec. 14, 1950 in New Britain, Connecticut to Dr. George W. and Patricia (Mangan) McMahon Walsh. He is survived by his wife, Patti (Romano) McMahon.



He was raised in New Britain and attended St. Joseph's School, Grades 1-9. From there he attended St. John's Prep, Danvers, Mass. Kevin was a proud graduate of Providence College, Class of 1973, where he made lifelong friends. Upon graduation, Kevin began his career as a Clerk in the Court system in Hartford, Conn. While working in the courts, he attended Western New England School of Law, Springfield, Mass. as an evening student.



Kevin served as a prosecutor in Hartford for thirteen years. During that time, he was designated the arson prosecutor for the county. His special training and expertise in this area, combined with his down to earth style, resulted in many convictions. His successful prosecutions kept the community safe at a time when the area was plagued by intentionally set fires. After years of trials, Kevin became the center court prosecutor in Hartford. There he worked with the court to reach fair resolutions in hundreds of serious felony cases. In 1993, Kevin was appointed a Connecticut Superior Court Judge and became a Senior Judge in Dec. 2013. He served almost exclusively in the state's criminal courts. He presided over felony trials in his home town of New Britain and, most recently, served as pre-trial Judge in New London County. He was an instructor at the Connecticut Judges' Institute and fellow judges often sought his advice on cases. Kevin was the president, and lone member, of the Black Point Judges Association, a position he was honored to hold. His knowledge of the law, his sense of humor, and, most importantly, his sense of fairness governed his decisions and made him a great judge.



Kevin was the past president of the New London/Washington County Providence College Alumni Club. He mentored students from Providence College, many of whom shadowed him during his time on the bench. The college honored him by presenting him with the Faithful Friar Award, and he was a season ticket holder for Providence College Basketball for many years.



Kevin spent summers at Black Point Beach at his family's summer home. Eventually, Patti and he became year round residents. He was a member of the Black Point Association for many years. Kevin loved being a part of the beach community and over the years skillfully captained an array of powerboats. He was an avid reader and a serious student of history. Kevin was a sports enthusiast, as a loyal fan of the New York Giants, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and had great admiration for Tom Brady.



In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents, Judge William F. and Laura Mangan, his sister, P. Faith McMahon, his nephew, Dr. Gregory M. Sheehan, his stepfather, Daniel M. Walsh and his brothers-in-law Dr. George Sheehan, Michael Romano, William Mahoney and James Ricketson.



Kevin adored his wife, Patti. He felt blessed to be part of a large Irish family. He leaves behind siblings Maribeth (Sheehan) Ricketson of Niantic, George McMahon (Maria) of Quincy, Mass., and Maggie Kiernan (Jay) and Gregory McMahon (Mary) all of West Hartford. In addition, he is survived by his stepsiblings Marita Kennedy (Peter), Daniel Walsh (Kateri), and Timothy Walsh (Betsy). Kevin was honored to be godfather to Matthew Sheehan, Kevin Kiernan, Kathryn McMahon Arrigg and Ashley Blackham. He was the beloved uncle of Maura (Sheehan) Valakos, Brendan Sheehan, Meghan Sheehan, Melissa (Sheehan) Reitano, Erin Kiernan, Katie (Kiernan) Wernau, John Kiernan, Michaela (McMahon) Popeo, Mariah (McMahon) Stanton, Stephanie (Romano) Shaw, Kelly Romano, Lauren Romano, Dylan Romano and step nephew, Nicholas Faillace. He had a great love for his mother-in-law, Ann Romano and shared a special relationship with his sister-in-law, Leslie Romano both of West Hartford. He enjoyed the time he shared with his great- nephews and nieces, as well as many cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11 O'clock at St. Paul Church 170 Rope Ferry Road Waterford. Interment will be private.



Visiting hours will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Kevin's name may be made to the PC Fund at Providence College, Advancement Office, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, R.I. 02918 or to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, c/o Office of Development, 365 Montauk Ave., New London, CT 06320. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming compassion extended to Kevin, Patti, and the rest of the family by nurses and doctors of the Coronary Care Unit at Lawrence &Memorial. www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries