East Lyme - Kevin Patrick Joseph Ryan passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Oklahoma from complications from Covid. Kevin was a former resident of East Lyme and a graduate of East Lyme High School class of 1976.



Always able to find humor in any situation, he found a home for his skills with Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus. Training to be a professional clown, he spent many years entertaining folks from coast to coast. During his tenure with Ringling, he travelled to Tokyo, Japan to teach in the Ringling Clown College. While there he also worked for Disneyland Japan, walking the park, playing his banjo. He was an accomplished musician and enjoyed playing multiple instruments.



Never able to stay still for too long, he took time to travel. From China to see the Great Wall, through Europe he finally found his way back to America. He eventually found his talents put to use with the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus out of Hugo, Okla. For many years he continued to apply his trade of entertaining, making lifelong friends wherever he travelled.



Realizing it was time for a change, Kevin decided to become a nurse. He started school in his mid 40s and graduated as he turned 50. He finished at the top of his class and started work right away in the ICU in Texas. It was here that he met the love of his life, his wife Jackie. They were married on Kevin's birthday, March 5, 2008. He said "In one day, I've become a husband, a father and a grandfather." He inherited two sons, Mark and Lane, granddaughters, Rylee and Autrie and two grandsons, Waylon and Wyatt who he regarded as "the lights of his life".



Kevin was born in New London March 5, 1957, to Patricia and Dennis Ryan. Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, brothers, sisters and spouses; Dennis and Sue Ryan of Griswold; George Ryan of Groton; Michael and Karen Rak of Niantic; Denise and John Jasys of Peoria, Arz.; Patricia and James O'Brien of Alstead, N.H.; Kathy Ryan of New London; and many nieces and nephews. Kevin is predeceased by his father; his brother John Ryan and his sister-in-law Julie Ryan.



Kevin will be missed by the many friends he made through the years, as well as his loving family. He will never be forgotten. His life was one of following your passions, enjoying life to the fullest, always finding a reason to smile and bring a smile to those around you.



