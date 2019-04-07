Lisbon - Kevin Ray Fox, 58, of River Road passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home.



He was born July 9, 1960, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to Gilbert Fox and the late Jessica (Casto) Fox. July 24, 1981, he married the love of his life, Christine (Hart) Fox, where they have enjoyed 37 plus years of marrital bliss.



Kevin was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served as a Quarter Master. He was employed as maintenance supervisor at Squire One Apartments for 20 years. He was employed at the Lisbon Home Depot for the past five years.



Besides his wife Christine, he is survived by their son, Darren Fox and his wife, Heather; their daughter, Nichole (Fox) Torres and her husband, Jose; and his son, Michael Fox and wife, Alicia, of Pa. Kevin also leaves behind his grandchildren, Reese, Olivia, Lila, Levi, Byron, JJ and Makayla.



Kevin will be remembered as an avid fisherman who also enjoyed camping, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. Kevin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be truly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him.



Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. The funeral will assemble 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the funeral home with an 11 a.m. graveside at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019