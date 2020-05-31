Pembroke, Maine - Kevin "KB" W. Brown, 64, of Pembroke, Maine, and formerly of Montville, passed away May 25, 2020. He was born May 3, 1956, in Groton. He was a graduate of Montville High School class of 1974, where he excelled in athletics, and later attended Central Connecticut State College.



Kevin, also known as "KB," "Brownie," "Elfie" and a variety of other colorful nicknames, was a man who worked with his hands. He spent the majority of his career employed by P&H Construction of Montville and Cherenzia Excavation of Westerly. KB was a man who got the job done and got it done well. His kindness to all was widely known by everyone who was lucky enough to call him a friend – and there are many friends. If someone needed help with anything, Kevin was the man to call. An original Montville Manor boy, he was a hardworking man who enjoyed making and giving away Adirondack chairs and having a hammer in his hand. In 2011, he and Mary made the leap to move to Pembroke, Maine, where they lived in the house that Kevin built with his own hands. He loved the quiet, peaceful life that Downeast Maine offered.



Kevin's greatest joy in his life was his family. He was heavily involved in Montville youth sports, as a volunteer coach, while his kids were growing up. Kevin was a legendary and much beloved character to his kids' friends. He affectionately named his son's group of friends, "the Buttheads," and the name has stuck ever since.



Kevin is survived by his bride of 39 years, Mary; son Colin and his wife Laura, of Pembroke, Maine; daughter Maggie of California and daughter Shannon and her husband Jesse Shimer of Tennessee; his treasured granddaughter Nora Brown; his sisters, Kim Varney of North Carolina and Karen Dragoo of Oakdale; and a number of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends who are scattered throughout southeastern Connecticut, Downeast Maine and beyond. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Wayne "Buddy" and Sheila Brown; and granddaughter, Kerry Rose.



To know Kevin was to love him. In honor of his full life, Kevin's family asks that you raise a cold beer, complete a random act of kindness, or take a moment to be grateful for all you have. A celebration of his life will take place at a later undetermined date, and his family hopes you will celebrate with them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store