Kimberley D. Pierce
Pawcatuck - Kimberley D. (Mercier) Pierce, 64, beloved wife of Ralph W. Pierce, of Asher Avenue, Pawcatuck passed away at her home Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Westerly, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Everett and Katharine Mercier.

Kimberley worked as a quality control inspector for EaglePicher Yardney Division for many years. She was a big Connecticut Sun fan and held season tickets with her husband for the past 15 years. She also enjoyed old Rock music and reading.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her stepson Matthew W. Pierce of Davie, Fla.; two siblings, Mark Mercier of Stonington and Leslie Lothers of San Clemente, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
