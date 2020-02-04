|
Noank - Kimberley Graff Johnson, 73, of Noank died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The cause of death was cardiac arrest due to complications of pneumonia.
Kim was born in Detroit June 29, 1946, was raised in Westport, and lived for a while in New York City and New Jersey, but she found her heart and true home when she and her husband Ed bought the converted Old Noank Jail in 1971. Nestled at the bottom of Main Street, this historic home became a base for Kim to live out a life of community service.
Recognition of that devotion came last year when the Noank Historical Society presented Kim and Ed with the Anna R Award in recognition of "their extraordinary service to the Noank community." The joint award was fitting because they were a unit, inseparable and tireless in their efforts to improve and serve the village where they planted their roots.
Kim, with her compassion, empathy, intelligence, generosity, kindness, love, honesty, and sense of humor, was one of God's blessings. She served as an officer for multiple town boards, from zoning to trash. She was a life member of the Noank Volunteer Fire Department, having served for over 25 years as an EMT and fire police. She was a foster mother who frequently took in strays, both two and four-legged. She served on the board of Noank Baptist Group Homes for many years as a champion for teens in need of residential stability. For over 40 years Kim was an active member of Noank Baptist Church, just up the hill from her house, raising her voice in song and using her talents to promote social justice throughout the world.
Kim and Ed were married June 29, 1969, at her family's homestead in North Pomfret, Vt. Daughter Lacy joined the family in 1978. Kim graduated from Westport's Staples High School in 1964 as a National Merit Scholar and attended Beloit College in Wisconsin and Briarcliff College in New York, studying physical anthropology and chemistry. In her professional career she worked for a number of companies, including Insurance of North America (INA) and AT&T. She retired in 2011 due to health issues, but service to her neighbors was her real career, and her commitment to improving all their lives never waned.
Kim is survived by her husband of 50 years, Edward Rice Johnson; by their daughter, Lacy Kastner Johnson (Richard Libby); by her brothers, Wesley M. Graff III (Janet Young) and Chris Graff (Nancy Price Graff), both of Vermont; their children and grandchildren, as well as many other friends and family far and wide. She is also survived by her godmother, Dorianne Guernsey of Woodstock, Vt. She was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Kastner Graff McCord; her father, Wesley Monteith Graff Jr.; and her stepfather, Bert McCord.
Kim liked nothing better than sitting with Ed on the Noank town dock watching the comings and goings of boats and tides. She loved gardening and feeding the birds who visited their yard. Like her beloved husband, Kim was an outsized person with an outsized personality that captivated everyone she met. She loved laughing and living in the small corner of the world where she could-and did-make a big difference.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Noank Baptist Church with a reception to follow in the vestry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to an animal rescue organization, Noank Historical Society, or Noank Baptist Church.
Published in The Day on Feb. 4, 2020