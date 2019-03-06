Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kingdon Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Kingdon and Elizabeth Collins Sr.

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rev. Kingdon and Elizabeth Collins Sr. In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of REVEREND KINGDON L. COLLINS, SR. April 11, 1923 - Aug. 6, 2004 & MRS. ELIZABETH R. COLLINS Nov. 14, 1918 - Mar. 1, 2016 Married (Mar. 6th) for 61 years on earth Together again... I have lost Heaven has gained… The most wonderful parents this world contained. I know you can feel my tears and you don't want me to cry… I can feel you close to me all I have to do is try. There is just one thing that makes me glad… God chose you to be my parents, Mom and Dad. I miss you both very much! Your Daughter, Tina.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.