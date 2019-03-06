|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of REVEREND KINGDON L. COLLINS, SR. April 11, 1923 - Aug. 6, 2004 & MRS. ELIZABETH R. COLLINS Nov. 14, 1918 - Mar. 1, 2016 Married (Mar. 6th) for 61 years on earth Together again... I have lost Heaven has gained… The most wonderful parents this world contained. I know you can feel my tears and you don't want me to cry… I can feel you close to me all I have to do is try. There is just one thing that makes me glad… God chose you to be my parents, Mom and Dad. I miss you both very much! Your Daughter, Tina.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2019