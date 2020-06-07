Ivoryton - Kiveli Sybil Gazikas, 92, of Ivoryton, passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael. She was born Kiveli Gavalas, of Greek heritage, on May 7, 1928, in Istanbul, and raised by her grandmother from infancy, due to the sudden passing of her mother.
She attended a French school throughout her childhood, and at graduation, she fluently spoke five languages. She was married in Turkey, where she had her first two children. Then in 1956, following the Istanbul September Pogrom of 1955, also known in Greek as Septemvriana, she abruptly immigrated with the entire family to the United States of America to avoid religious persecution. In America, she had her last child, and started her long career as an exceptional soldering technician. She worked for numerous NASA and Aerospace suppliers, providing services at the highest level for the U.S. government. She maintained her technical skills and incredible work ethic until she retired from Whelen Engineering Company at 84 years old. There, she was well-known and loved by Whelen employees young and old.
Kiveli was an active member of Saint Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London, where she shared her angelic soprano voice in the choir. She is remembered by the legacy of love in creating her family with her husband Thomas of 72 years. Kiveli was the rock of the family, creating a loving, giving and welcoming home. She was one of God's angels on earth and will be dearly missed.
Kiveli is survived by her husband Thomas Arthur Gazikas; her eldest daughter, Sophie Nordell, of Otsego, Minn.; and her two sons, Dimitrios James Gazikas of Ivoryton and Anthony Gazikas of Centerbrook. She was a loving "Yiayia" to six grandchildren: Lisa Barber, Christy Charles, Tom Nordell, Alex Gazikas, Lauren Gazikas and Mary Gazikas; and four great-grandchildren: Cassady and Madelyn Barber; Sophie and Paige Charles.
A private graveside service was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please honor Kiveli through donations in her name to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT 06320. For more about Kiveli and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.