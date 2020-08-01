1/1
Kristie L. (Fredrickson) Patrick
1947 - 2020
Norwich - Kristie L. Fredrickson Patrick, born in Bridgeport June 10, 1947, to the late Doris and John Fredrickson, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family July 27, 2020.

A devout parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich, Kris was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Kris worked for various physicians in the New London community for many years as an office administrator. She was compassionate and kind and thoroughly enjoyed meeting patients and guiding them through the ever-changing healthcare system. Kris retired in 2006 to focus on spending time with her beautiful family. Kris lovingly cared for her home and lovely flower gardens, which she enjoyed doing with her sister, Karen Boland, until her sister's death in 2016.

Kris is survived by her loving and sweet husband, Walter Patrick of Norwich; brother John Fredrickson (Anna) of Mesa, Ariz.; sister Naemi Cunningham of San Diego, Calif.; brother-in-law Larry Boland of Mystic; daughter Kathy Patrick Castagna (Glenn Dean) of Waterford; son Sean Patrick (Kerrie) of Ridgecrest, Calif.; granddaughter Cara Castagna Schneiderman (Andy) of St. Marys, Ga.; granddaughter Jamie Castagna Riebschlager (Ryan) of Waterford; grandson Peter Castagna of New Haven; and grandson Sloan Patrick of Ridgecrest, Calif. She is also survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Chloe, Hannah, Braden, Owen, and Emily; as well as numerous loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews of the Patrick and Fredrickson families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Catholic Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Montville.

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Catholic Cathedral of St. Patrick
AUG
3
Interment
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
