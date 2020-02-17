|
Salem - Kristofer "Kris" Lawrence Getty, 32, of Salem, passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Born Oct. 7, 1987, he was a son of Lawrence Getty and Greta (Randlov) Echard.
He was a gifted athlete who excelled in baseball, golf and any other sport he pursued. Kristofer attended the University of Tampa where he obtained his bachelor's degree in business in 2009. He spent his entire work career helping his dad run the family business at Getty Granite Company in Salem. Kris had a gentle soul and a big heart that touched the lives of so many. His smile and love for life were infectious and made the world a better place. He will never be forgotten. He will be forever loved and remembered by his father, Lawrence, and stepmother, Mary Ellen Getty of Salem; his mother, Greta and stepfather, Stuart Echard; his brother, Joshua Getty of Salem; and his sister, Victoria and her husband, Michael Sullivan of Salem; his nieces, Hannah and Hunter Sullivan; grandparents, Bernard and Elizabeth Getty; and numerous extended family members and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Axel and Ingerlise Randlov.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. the next morning Thursday, Feb. 20, directly at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Salem Green Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit, www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 17, 2020