Salem - Kristopher Paul Kahle, 35, of Salem, beloved son of Linda Parsons and Paul Kahle, died Mar. 9th, 2019, of an apparent opioid overdose after a decade-long battle with a substance use disorder.
He had a love for all things technical and mechanical. He had a particular interest in cars, but he was enraptured by anything with speed and power. He was known for his charisma, his recklessly adventurous spirit, and his quick wit.
Care of private arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
