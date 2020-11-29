Hey Kurt, you were the first Connecticutian I met when I moved here four years ago, and we became karaoke's Batman & Robin Duo. 4-5 nights a week, we'd climb in one of my Mustangs and travel like singing Gypsies from show to show. There were many laughs, good & bad jokes, songs we like to sing, and songs we should never try again. I loved kidding you about wearing shorts in the Winter, always telling you that I was going to buy you "Big Boy" pants that went down to your shoes. You'll be missed, buddy, you were so well known among Connecticut's scattered karaoke crowd, that I kept telling you to run for Governor, but you were already Honorary Governor of Connecticut to all of us. Loved you like a brother, Kurt, as did so many others. RIP my friend, and give my Kris another hug when you see her up there, Kris was so happy when you hugged & accepted her that karaoke night.

Robert "Canadian Bob" Bois le Duc

Friend