Kurt Kevin Vibber
1953 - 2020
Waterford - Kurt Kevin Vibber, 66, of Waterford died Wednesday at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was born Dec. 7, 1953, in New London, the son of Holt C. "Jack" Vibber and Virginia Barbera Vibber.

Kurt worked for many years in the radwaste department at Millstone Dominion Power Station.

Know as "Speedbowl" and "Karaoke Kurt" by many, for his full-time hobbies of hosting the Monday Night Car Show at Ocean Beach, hours and hours spent welding and helping at the NL Waterford Speedbowl and his frequent appearances singing karaoke and singing at fairs and public events.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Nolan Vibber; two brothers, Jaxon Vibber of Waterford and Van Vibber of Malibu, Calif.; and a step-daughter, Chelsea Ellen Nolan of Old Lyme.

During his last days at L+M, Kurt composed a letter which he addressed to Editor at The Day, thanking the nurses, doctors and staff for the wonderful care he received. Unfortunately he was unable to mail it.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at an Ocean Beach Car Show in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to Friday's Rescue Foundation.com. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to read the complete obituary, sign the guestbook or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Gonna miss ya! We will still sing “proud to be an American “! Rest In Peace Kurt
Charlie Koch
Friend
November 28, 2020
I will surely miss seeing Kurt at different events in the area. I went to Waterford High School with him, Worked with him At Millstone Power Station, I went to his home in Waterford and sat down with him and parents to a few great meals. Drove Antique cars with him at Waterford Week Parades, He was always full of jokes and laughing all the time! I will alway's have the memories to live with.
James Fetrow
Friend
November 28, 2020
Kurt we are going to miss you like crazy you made such a big impact in all of our lives karaoke will not be the same without you I really miss singing with you you were always so kind Rest In Peace and save us a spot at the karaoke bar in heaven microphone
Christie Simmons
Friend
November 28, 2020
Karaoke Kurt, I will miss our duet Picture. As all of us karaoke singers know Kurt had at least 15 female singers that he would alternate this song with. His jokes on mic will be missed as will just seeing him sit and read his daily paper while waiting on his turn. RIP KDJ Angela
Angela Rezendes
Friend
November 28, 2020
James Sbarbori
Friend
November 28, 2020
James Sbarbori
Friend
November 28, 2020
Always bringing people together!
James Sbarbori
Friend
November 28, 2020
Kurt was just one of those people who seemed to know everyone, anywhere he went. It was like Six Degrees of Karaoke Kurt . And the reason why was because he touched so many hearts in so many places. He left an impression everywhere he went, always finding a way to make even complete strangers smile and laugh. There isn't a karaoke venue in South East Connecticut (could even be the entire state) thst doesn't know the joy of Kurt singing and joking around. He will be truly missed by so many for a ver long time. I know he is singing with the angels now.
James Sbarbori
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kurts passing, our condolences to his family, may he Rest In Peace
Ray & Estelle Beaudry
November 28, 2020
Every time I walked in to karaoke, Kurt would ask me to sing Picture with him, tell me a joke, and give me a big hug. He always cheered me on through nursing school and while beginning my nursing career at L&M during a pandemic. Always had great advice. He will be missed by so many that he touched in life.
Kate Pluss
Friend
November 28, 2020
I knew Kurt from karaoke we went to several places together even RI we usually sat and talked music nice guy he will be missed
kevin berthiaume
Friend
November 28, 2020
A wonderful man and friend gone way too soon. You will be sorely missed by all who knew you, my friend. “Picture” and “god bless the U.S.A.”, will never be the same.
Richard Scarpa
Friend
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Kurt was family to many of his karaoke friends. I will always hold his memory near and dear to my heart.
Mariah Moulton
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sad to read that Kurt had past away. I remember him from our school years at WHS as well as all the times that our "gang" would hangout at LUMS. RIP Kurt.
Helen Kwasniewski
Friend
November 28, 2020
Ridin' with the wind.......RIP Kurt
Robert "Canadian Bob" Bois le Duc
Friend
November 28, 2020
Hey Kurt, you were the first Connecticutian I met when I moved here four years ago, and we became karaoke's Batman & Robin Duo. 4-5 nights a week, we'd climb in one of my Mustangs and travel like singing Gypsies from show to show. There were many laughs, good & bad jokes, songs we like to sing, and songs we should never try again. I loved kidding you about wearing shorts in the Winter, always telling you that I was going to buy you "Big Boy" pants that went down to your shoes. You'll be missed, buddy, you were so well known among Connecticut's scattered karaoke crowd, that I kept telling you to run for Governor, but you were already Honorary Governor of Connecticut to all of us. Loved you like a brother, Kurt, as did so many others. RIP my friend, and give my Kris another hug when you see her up there, Kris was so happy when you hugged & accepted her that karaoke night.
Robert "Canadian Bob" Bois le Duc
Friend
November 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Kurt today and always. He was an avid lover of books, he had me order him many obscure ones which I didn't question, though some were impossible to find. I will miss his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was a permanent fixture at karaoke venues, wherever they happened to be. I too have caught the karaoke fever. He was always willing to lend a hand with food or anything else you might need. A great friend that I will dearly miss. Save us a spot at the karaoke mic up there in Heaven.
Katrina Smith
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sending big hugs and much love to the Vibber family.
Linda and Michael Misiaszek
November 27, 2020
I got to know Kurt well through our mutual association with the cruise nights & shows, though I was also acquainted with him for years at the Waterford Speedbowl. Spent a lot of summer weekends with him at car shows the last few years, and truly always looked forward to seeing him. Both longtime Waterford residents, we used to talk a lot about the "old days" in our town which was always great fun. Just a wonderful guy, and I mean that in the truest sense. I'm seriously going to miss him, and that's a fact.
David Dykes
Friend
November 27, 2020
Kurt Vibber was a great friend to me for many years. He had a heart of gold and was liked by everyone. I'm deeply saddened by his passing but it will serve as a reminder of what a good friend should be and to enjoy the special people in our lives as much as possible while we can.
Gary Melanson
Friend
