Waterford - Kurt Kevin Vibber, 66, of Waterford died Wednesday at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was born Dec. 7, 1953, in New London, the son of Holt C. "Jack" Vibber and Virginia Barbera Vibber.
Kurt worked for many years in the radwaste department at Millstone Dominion Power Station.
Know as "Speedbowl" and "Karaoke Kurt" by many, for his full-time hobbies of hosting the Monday Night Car Show at Ocean Beach, hours and hours spent welding and helping at the NL Waterford Speedbowl and his frequent appearances singing karaoke and singing at fairs and public events.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne Nolan Vibber; two brothers, Jaxon Vibber of Waterford and Van Vibber of Malibu, Calif.; and a step-daughter, Chelsea Ellen Nolan of Old Lyme.
During his last days at L+M, Kurt composed a letter which he addressed to Editor at The Day, thanking the nurses, doctors and staff for the wonderful care he received. Unfortunately he was unable to mail it.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at an Ocean Beach Car Show in the spring. Donations in his memory may be made to Friday's Rescue Foundation.com
. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to read the complete obituary, sign the guestbook or to share a memory.