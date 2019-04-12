Gales Ferry - Kyle Allen Choate, 26, of bittersweet drive passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the W. W. Backus Hospital.



He was born August 18, 1992, in Norwich son of Allen Choate Jr. and Linda (Snow) Choate.



Kyle attended Montville High School and Three Rivers College. He was an extraordinary young man with amazing strength and compassion who bravely battled a crippling disease. Always smiling, always loving and always laughing. His Mom's angel and friend to many, he spent much of his life in a wheelchair but walked into heaven on his own two legs with a heart of gold. He will be sorely missed. Love you, Love you more.



He was predeceased by a maternal grandparent Joseph E. Snow. Kyle is survived by his parents, paternal grandparents, Aleen Choate Sr., wife Brenda and Linda Jarvis, Husband Peter; maternal grandparent Jo-ann Snow; and numerous family and friends.



Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday April 15, 2019, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich, CT. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 16, 2019, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.



In lieu of flowers donations in Kyle's memory can be made to the Dime Bank.



Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019