North Franklin - Kyle Richard Gibeault, 34, passed away April 23, 2019. A Graduate of NFA, Kyle was an avid Red Sox fan. Kyle was born in Preston, the son of Richard A. Gibeault and the late Darlene Joy (Sheffield) Gibeault. He moved to Norwich after high school and eventually North Franklin.
Calling hours will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3rd, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home in Norwich. The burial will be private. Donations to the in honor of his mother are appreciated.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2019
