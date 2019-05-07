Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Fortin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Selbie Fortin


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kyle Selbie Fortin Obituary
Old Lyme - Kyle Selbie Fortin, 24, formerly of Old Lyme, died unexpectedly in his home in Calif.

He was born in New Haven, August 30, 1994, the son of Jamie (Selbie) Rohrberg and Charles Fortin. Kyle was a 2012 graduate of East Lyme High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Goodwin Community College. He was employed by the Onni Company as a Project Manager in California.

Kyle was an amazing person with a heart bigger than most. He enjoyed playing lacrosse, going skiing, and making raps with his friends. Kyle had a special bond with his mother and loved hanging out and watching HBO/ Netflix shows together. He was known to have endless conversations with his brother, Elijah, about football and how the Eagles were going back to the Super Bowl. He also enjoyed traveling to various new locations with his fiancée, Jasmina, and was a wonderful doggy daddy to their fur baby, Stella (and Karma). Most importantly of all, Kyle was a loving and loyal friend whose smile and laugh were so contagious, that they would spark friendship with any person he met. In addition to being a great friend, he truly cared about helping those in need. These are just a few of Kyles qualities that made him the incredible person that he was to all of us.

He is survived by his loving mother, Jamie Selbie (Mark) Rohrberg of Old Lyme; his father, Charles M. Fortin; his brother, Elijah D. Fortin; Fiancée Jasmina Gjergjaj; step-siblings, Seth and Ethan Rohrberg; aunt, Diane Selbie; step-grandmother, Jackie Rohrberg; and step-uncles, Carl and Jeff (Anne) Rohrberg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Marlene and James Selbie; and paternal grandparents, Stella Dixon and Donald Fortin.

Calling hours are from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment will be private on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to an organization for the benefit of rescue animals.

Condolences may be shared on Kyle's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now