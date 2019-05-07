Old Lyme - Kyle Selbie Fortin, 24, formerly of Old Lyme, died unexpectedly in his home in Calif.



He was born in New Haven, August 30, 1994, the son of Jamie (Selbie) Rohrberg and Charles Fortin. Kyle was a 2012 graduate of East Lyme High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Goodwin Community College. He was employed by the Onni Company as a Project Manager in California.



Kyle was an amazing person with a heart bigger than most. He enjoyed playing lacrosse, going skiing, and making raps with his friends. Kyle had a special bond with his mother and loved hanging out and watching HBO/ Netflix shows together. He was known to have endless conversations with his brother, Elijah, about football and how the Eagles were going back to the Super Bowl. He also enjoyed traveling to various new locations with his fiancée, Jasmina, and was a wonderful doggy daddy to their fur baby, Stella (and Karma). Most importantly of all, Kyle was a loving and loyal friend whose smile and laugh were so contagious, that they would spark friendship with any person he met. In addition to being a great friend, he truly cared about helping those in need. These are just a few of Kyles qualities that made him the incredible person that he was to all of us.



He is survived by his loving mother, Jamie Selbie (Mark) Rohrberg of Old Lyme; his father, Charles M. Fortin; his brother, Elijah D. Fortin; Fiancée Jasmina Gjergjaj; step-siblings, Seth and Ethan Rohrberg; aunt, Diane Selbie; step-grandmother, Jackie Rohrberg; and step-uncles, Carl and Jeff (Anne) Rohrberg. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Marlene and James Selbie; and paternal grandparents, Stella Dixon and Donald Fortin.



Calling hours are from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment will be private on a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to an organization for the benefit of rescue animals.



Condolences may be shared on Kyle's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.