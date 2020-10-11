New London - Rev. L. David Cornish, 83, of New London, a well known member of the clergy, died Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born April 24, 1937, in Hartford, he was the son of Sampson and Mabel Vick Cornish.
Rev. Cornish had worked for the State of Connecticut Labor Department as an employment counselor. His passion was that of being a longtime pastor of the Mount Moriah FBH Church in New London, where he will be fondly remembered for his powerful messages, his saxophone and his trademark greeting to all, "Peace and blessings!"
His survivors include his wife, Elizabeth J. Cornish; sons, David and Eric; daughter Lisa; granddaughters, Jazmine, Michaela and London; two great-grandsons David and Adonis; great-granddaughter Leiani; and three sisters, Alice Lumpkin, Beatrice Byrd and Mildred Davis.
A Homegoing service for Rev. Cornish will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at the Miracle Temple Church, 45 Broad St., New London. The burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 15, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to sign the guestbook or to share a memory. Here's a look at his life over the past 50 years: https://youtu.be/ew3BMROzZYA
.