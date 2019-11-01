|
|
Old Lyme - Lance Stoner Hall, 80, formerly of Old Lyme, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side Aug. 30, 2019. Lance was born in Annapolis, Md., Oct. 27, 1938, the son of Nathaniel Conkling Hall Jr. and Margaret Carpenter Hall.
He moved from Old Lyme to Leavenworth, Wash. in June 2019, to be with his daughter's family and to address health issues. He took great comfort in his new surroundings, but sadly and very quickly he succumbed to cancer.
He was a member of the Old Lyme High School class of 1957, and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1961. Lance became a teacher and taught in Haddam and Killingworth. Lance was an avid recreational tennis player, who played for over 50 years in the Old Lyme area and in Bedford, Va. He was also an animal lover and was accompanied for the last fifteen years or so by his 'pal,' Max. Much to Lance's sorrow, Max predeceased him in 2019. Lance played the piano by ear, and for many years, in almost any social setting in which a piano was present, he would conduct a sing-along.
Lance is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Gillespie and her husband Dr. Kelly Gillespie and their daughters, Madeline and Cassidy of Leavenworth, Wash.; his son, Chris Hall of Scarborough, Maine; and his brother, Ken Hall of Lyme and Center Sandwich, N.H.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019