|
|
|
New London - Lancelot "Lance" Joseph Hodge, 76, of New London, husband of Brenda Hodge, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St, New London. Burial will be in Grand Case, St. Martin at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to Fairview (IOOF,) 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340. Byles Memorial Home, (Byles.com) New London is assisting the family. A full obit will be published on Sunday.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More