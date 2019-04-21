New London - Lancelot "Lance" Joseph Hodge, 76, of New London, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2019.



Words cannot begin to express the love and pride Lance had for his family and his birth country of St. Martin. Born Nov. 29, 1942, Lance moved to the United States when he was 17 years old and spent his career as a skilled carpenter with a true talent for architecture. He loved Soca music, West Indian food, spending time with his family, and telling stories of olden days.



Lance leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Brenda Hodge; their daughters, Christina Chappelle (Kelby), and Tanya Collins (Aaron); and grandchildren, Jalen Chappelle, Alexa Collins, and Jada Collins. Also left to cherish his memory is his brother Morris Hodge (Donetta); his sister Priscilla Gumbs; and his children, Pamela Hodge, Valerie Hodge-Pierce (Caleb), Giselle Hodge Riley, Gabrielle Hodge, Lancelot Hodge Jr.; and grandchildren Sgt. Armani Santos, Senior Airman Mercedes Santos, Calan Bryant, Chadney Bryant, Tremaine Proctor, Alexis Watson, Amir Reid, Janiah Hodge, and Lancelot Cameron Hodge. Lance also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Ella Ren Santos and Ava Symone Watson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Lance is predeceased by his parents, Leonel and Pauline Hodge.



In his early years, Lance could often be found in the afternoon at Toby May playing tennis. In his later years, he spent his time watching his grandkids play sports. Whether it was on a softball field, a basketball court, or track, Lance could always be seen on the sidelines. In the more recent years, when his memory would begin to fade, Lance would always speak highly of his grandchildren. He never forgot to ask about them, and his spirit will live on with them forever.



For those of you that knew Lance, he started each morning with a hazel nut coffee and a bacon and cheese croissant. He enjoyed watching "Let's Make a Deal" and "The Price Is Right". He also had a keen sense of winning lotto numbers and would encourage anyone who would listen that you "couldn't win if you didn't play". He was a fixture at the Elks Club, he enjoyed a good game of Belote, and loved stewed chicken, meat patties, and cocoa bread. He never missed an opportunity to go to the casino to swipe his card, and during the more recent years, Lance enjoyed playing pool at Nowhere Café, and we would like to thank the people there for treating him so well.



The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the following people, who visited and took great care of Lance in his final months: Donna Duzant, Pamela Hodge, Gwen Martins, Sandy Richardson, Andy Hodge, Morris Hodge, Jason Duzant, the New London Fire Department, the Lawrence and Memorial Paramedics, and the staff at Yale Hospital. The family would especially like to take the time to thank the staff at Fairview Nursing Home. Their professionalism, love, and care for both Lance and his family speaks volumes to the dedicated people that work there. Words cannot begin to express the peace of mind they gave us knowing that we were leaving him in good hands. To us, they were a godsend.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St, New London. Burial will be in Grand Case, St. Martin at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to Fairview (IOOF,) 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.



Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St.,New London is assisting the family with arrangements.