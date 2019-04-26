Groton Long Point - Laraine C. Cellucci, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. As she wished, she passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Laraine was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be forever missed. She was a mom, sister, aunt (Cici), Nonni, niece, cousin, and friend.



Laraine was born October 14, 1951, the third of four daughters born to John and Rita (Beauregard) Cellucci of Taftville. She attended Norwich schools, graduating from Norwich Free Academy in 1969. Laraine attended Endicott College before marrying and raising her family. She started her career in banking at Home Bank & Trust in 1983, and remained through many mergers, moving up the ranks from teller to customer service to branch manager. She retired from Bank of America in 2009, and officially retired from Dime Bank in 2016. She was a hard worker, always giving 100% in everything she did. She was loved by her co-workers and customers alike.



Laraine was a remarkable person who maintained lasting friendships with so many throughout her life. Often described as a "spitfire", the "life of the party" and a "hot ticket", laughter surrounded her: a big personality in a small package. To know her was to love her. She always worked hard and played harder. One of her proudest moments was buying her home in Groton Long Point, becoming neighbors with her parents and sisters. She loved to travel, enjoying family trips to the British Virgin Islands, Italy, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Jamaica many times over. However, nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren. From spending summers together in Groton Long Point, traveling to various locations, or just texting silly messages to each other, "Nonni" was always there for them.



Laraine is survived by many loving family members, including her two daughters, Amy and her husband, Gerry Leger, of Noank, and Ali and her husband, Chris Lacey, of Norwich; three grandchildren, Jack, Matthew, and Megan Lacey of Norwich; two sisters, Christine and her husband, Vic Estelle, and Carolyn Cellucci, all of Groton Long Point. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Laraine was predeceased by her younger sister, Paula Cellucci, in 1967, and by her parents.



Laraine's family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 28th at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29th at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Smilow Cancer Hospital www.ynhh.org . Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary