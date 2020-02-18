Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Brooks

Send Flowers
Larry Brooks Obituary
Niantic - Larry Brooks, 64, of Niantic, husband of Anita Delos Santos Brooks, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Mr. Brooks was retired from Millstone where he was an IT Technician.

Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, in St. Agnes Church followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -