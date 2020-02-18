|
Niantic - Larry Brooks, 64, of Niantic, husband of Anita Delos Santos Brooks, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Mr. Brooks was retired from Millstone where he was an IT Technician.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, in St. Agnes Church followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 18, 2020