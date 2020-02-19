|
Niantic - Larry Brooks, 64, of Niantic passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 4, 1955, in Athens, Tenn., son of the late Elmer Dale Brooks and Helen Frazier Brooks. He spent his boyhood growing up in Morristown, Tenn. He attended Morristown-Hamblen High graduating in 1973 and majored in Computer Science and Business Administration at East Tennessee State University.
His first job was working at his father's full-service gas station at the crack of dawn where he learned what it was like to earn a living. He later worked at another family business, Larkline Furniture making and assembling furniture. In 1978 he was employed by Numanco, for a temporary job assignment at the Millstone Station in the health physics department and later transferred to the IT group retiring after thirty-five years of service.
Larry's friendliness, kindness, love of laughter and smile touched the hearts of all who encountered him, especially if they were having software or hardware problems, Larry was the man to see. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed entertaining and was the grill master when he prepared his famous ribs. No summer event was ever complete without them.
Larry was preceded by his sister, Kathy Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Anita Delos Santos Brooks whom he married in 198; as well as two daughters, Wishtecha Doroshenko of Norwich, Ayianna Ortiz-Brooks of Niantic; granddaughter Jadira Hendley and her husband, Drake of Kingsland, Ga.; and his brother Rodger Brooks of Clemson, S.C.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in St. Agnes Church, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the () or Habitat for Humanity(www.habitat.org) To leave a condolence message or view Larry's video tribute, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 19, 2020