|
|
Waterford - Larry D. Crandall, 72, of Waterford passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio August 16, 1947. He was the son of Betty and stepson to Moses St. Denis. He's survived by his wife, Kathryn of 54 years. He was a beloved father to Larry Jr., Michael, Cindy, Shawn and Nancy; loving grandfather of eight; and loving great-grandfather of 5. He was employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 38 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Quaker Hill Fire Company station, 17 Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, Wednesday, March 4, for family and friends.
Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2020