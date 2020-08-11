Gales Ferry - Larry J. Kloiber, 73, of Gales Ferry, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Allentown, Pa. to John and Virginia (Mohr) Kloiber.



Larry was employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat from September of 1980, until his retirement in April of 2015.



He was predeceased by his wife, Sally (Rockel) in January of 2012; as well as his sister and both parents. He is survived by his daughter Tonya Kloiber of Gales Ferry; his daughter Tammy Kloiber and her fiancé, Andrew Kaye, of Canaan, N.H.; as well as a house full of pets, especially his dog, Abby.



