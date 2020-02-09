|
|
Naples, Fla. - Larry J. Zytnowski aka Zytniowski, 72, of Naples, Fla. passed away Jan. 20, 2020. He met the love of his life, Diana, in 1981, and married her in 1991, devoted partner and husband for over 38 years. He was a wonderful stepfather to Marlynn (Christopher) O'Donnell and Joe David Rodriguez. Larry was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren who described him as "fun, funny and loving:" Lauren, Brooke and Jason O'Donnell. Larry is also survived by his brother, Mitch Zytnowski; sisters, Marsha Hecht, Monica Bougas and Mandy Zytnowski Wolff; sisters-in-law, Linda Lopez and Diane Zytnowski; and nieces, nephews, relatives and numerous friends.
Larry was born Mar. 2, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. to Walter and Angeline Zytniowski. He enlisted and bravely served our country in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Larry was proud of his service in the Vietnam War and enjoyed attending Memorial and Veteran Day services. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed camping, traveling, swimming and the outdoors. He was adventurous, smart, selfless and creative. He will be missed by many who knew him as a "great guy who always had a smile," and someone who shared his stories and friendship with his fellow veterans.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Angeline Zytniowski; in-laws David and Margarita Lopez; brothers, Walter Zytnowski and Raymond Zytnowski; and sister Mary Zytniowski Talbot.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. N, Naples, FL.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020