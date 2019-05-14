Home

Laura Jean Kraimer


Laura Jean Kraimer Obituary
Oakdale - Laura Jean Kraimer, 53, of Oakdale, died Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital. She was born Oct. 12, 1965, the daughter of Harold C. and Bernice (Moser) Kraimer. She was predeceased by her parents. The family gives their heartfelt gratitude for the loving care and attention given to her by her caregivers at Damato Drive and the staff at Baraco, where she attended day programs for many years.

Laura is survived by her siblings, Nancy and Richard (Sternweis) of Marshfield, Wis., William of East Lyme, Robert and Rebecca of Las Cruces, New Mex., Steven of Ledyard, Jane (Grogan) of Shaker Heights, Ohio, John and Deirdre of Mystic, and Gail of Shaker Heights, Ohio; 9 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Baraco Corporation, 1501 Rt 12, Gales Ferry. Interment will be beside her parents in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 14, 2019
