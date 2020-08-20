Waterford - Laura M. McFadyen, 95, formerly of Waterford passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 5, 1925, the daughter of Edmund and Flora Dignard.



She was predeceased by her husband, Peter McFadyen.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Huntington Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.



A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.



