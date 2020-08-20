1/
Laura M. McFadyen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Laura M. McFadyen, 95, formerly of Waterford passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 5, 1925, the daughter of Edmund and Flora Dignard.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter McFadyen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Huntington Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved