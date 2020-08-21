1/1
Laura M. McFadyen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Laura M. McFadyen, 95, formerly of Waterford passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 5, 1925, the daughter of Edmund and Florence Dignard.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Peter J. McFadyen.

Survivors include: two daughters, Regina M. Hanrahan and her husband James F. Hanrahan Jr. of Oakdale and Candra M. Barnes and her husband David Barnes of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Jason L. Barnes, Shannon M. Hanrahan and Casey A. Hanrahan; and two great-grandchildren, Lynn M. Barnes and Trace Barnes.

Laura loved life, family and bingo with her friends. She also loved lobster rolls at Captain Scott's!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Huntington Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice.

In order to protect all guests and associates, and to comply with the Connecticut COVID-19 Response orders, we respectfully ask all individuals entering the church to wear a face covering at all times and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved