Waterford - Laura M. McFadyen, 95, formerly of Waterford passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 5, 1925, the daughter of Edmund and Florence Dignard.



She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Peter J. McFadyen.



Survivors include: two daughters, Regina M. Hanrahan and her husband James F. Hanrahan Jr. of Oakdale and Candra M. Barnes and her husband David Barnes of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Jason L. Barnes, Shannon M. Hanrahan and Casey A. Hanrahan; and two great-grandchildren, Lynn M. Barnes and Trace Barnes.



Laura loved life, family and bingo with her friends. She also loved lobster rolls at Captain Scott's!



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Huntington Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice.



In order to protect all guests and associates, and to comply with the Connecticut COVID-19 Response orders, we respectfully ask all individuals entering the church to wear a face covering at all times and practice social distancing.



