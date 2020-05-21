Groton - Laura May Bender-Shortt, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born to the late John A. Bender and Laura L. Bender Jan. 6, 1935 in Groton.



Laura resided in her original home where she was born for most of her life. She moved with her family for a short stay in Loveland, Colo. Moved back, then moved to Norfolk Va. for a short period then returned to her home in Groton permanently. Always close to her roots to the end. She loved her family, friends, and community and watching the sunset at Eastern Point Beach.



When our father Barry retired, they began to travel. Mims, Fla. was a popular destination for them. Laura's sister Mabel, brother- in- law Gerald, and brother Richard were there. True snowbirds, RVing was a way of life for them. They all loved being together, it was amazing to experience and witness.



Anyone who had the opportunity to meet Laura was touched by her love and grace. Laura's deep abiding faith was obvious to all who were blessed to know her.



The youngest in the family, Laura was a sister to John, Ralph, Robert, William, Richard, Jenny, Kay, and Mabel. They would often get together to play cards and laugh all through the night.They are all together with our heavenly Father once again.



Laura was a fabulous Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and a friend to many. Laura especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always ready to go to all special occasions, birthdays, ball games, graduations, fireworks, picnics, and any reason to visit! Especially Bingo with the girls!



Laura is survived by her four children, Harold, Deborah, Steven, and Timothy; grandchildren, Emerald, Stephanie, Thomas, Amber, Cory, Shane, Matthew; and ten great-grandchildren; (add Nancy's children as well); and many loving relatives and close friends.



Our family wish to invite all that loved and knew Laura to join us for an intimate graveside serviceat 11:30 a.m. June 21, 2020, at the Poquetanuck Cemetery, 108-110 Poquetanuck Road, Preston CT. 06365



Memorial donations may be sent to The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 31 Cedar Grove Ave, New London, CT 06320



