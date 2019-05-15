Home

Laurelyn Hicks
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Open Door Baptist Church
475 Pequot Trail,
Stonington, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Door Baptist Church
475 Pequot Trail
Stonington, CT
View Map
Laurelyn Rene Hicks


1970 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Laurelyn Rene Hicks Obituary
Preston - Laurelyn Rene Hicks, 49, of Preston died unexpectedly Friday May 10, 2019. Laure was born March 18, 1970, in Groton to Robert R. and the late Cheryll Godwin Timmerman. She married Christopher Hicks Sr., he survives her. The family will greet friends from 8 to 10 a.m. prior to Funeral Service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Open Door Baptist Church, 475 Pequot Trail, Stonington.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com for further information and directions.

A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 15, 2019
