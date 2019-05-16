Preston - Laurelyn Rene (Timmerman) Hicks, 49, of Preston was born March 18, 1970 in Groton Conn., to Robert R. and Cheryll R. Timmerman. She passed from this life while in the arms of her loving husband May 10, 2019, from a tragic accident at her home.



She met her future husband in 1986 in the church youth group at Nichols Hills Baptist in Oklahoma City, Okla. After moving back to Connecticut a short time later, she graduated from Ledyard High School in 1988 and soon after she married Christopher April 30, 1990, in Ledyard.



She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and party planner. She will be remembered by all as a Godly, happy woman who loved others greater than herself and had a special place in her heart for children. She spent her time involved in ministry work in church where she invested her life in so many others.



She is survived by her husband, Christopher R. Hicks Sr.; two children, Christelyn Elizabeth and Christopher Robert Jr. of Preston; her father, Robert R. Timmerman of Gales Ferry; 8 brothers and sisters; numerous aunts and uncles; several beautiful nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. Preceding her in death was her mother, Cheryll R. Timmerman of Gales Ferry.



The family will greet friends from 8 to 10 a.m. prior to Funeral Service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Open Door Baptist Church, 475 Pequot Trail, Stonington, with her husband Christopher R. Hicks Sr. officiating, assisted by Pastors Frank Spaulding of Open Door Baptist Church and Rick Bruschi of Freedom Road Bible Church in Walden N.Y. Burial will follow at the Col. Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.



For more information and to sign guestbook, visit www.byles.com Published in The Day on May 16, 2019