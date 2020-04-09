|
|
Old Lyme - Lauren Ann Anton, 61, of Old Lyme entered eternal life April 5, 2020, at home in the company of her loving family. She was born Sept. 3, 1958, in Rapid City, S.D. the daughter of Margaret (Godbold) Holt of Niantic and the late Robert Holt.
Lauren was raised in Waterford and graduated from Waterford High School class of 1977. She was united in marriage, to Daniel Anton Oct. 14, 1978, in St. Joseph Church. Lauren and Danny owned and operated Anton Paving Co., which they started in 1978.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and her life revolved around all of them. Lauren enjoyed gardening at her home, spending time with her grandchildren and was fond of her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel of 41 years of marriage; her five children, Daniel Anton III, Alison Anton, Marissa Vaspassiano, Brandon and Garrett Anton; her eleven grandchildren, Daniel, Lena, Kane, Chase, Cobie, Luca, Charlotte, Mila, Mac, Maddox and Aidan; and her three siblings, Debra Dempsey, Craig Holt, Caroline Holt.
All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Apr. 9, 2020