1/
Laurence Raymond Myers
1964 - 2020
New London - Laurence Raymond Myers, 56, of New London, entered eternal life Aug. 21, 2020. He was born July 15, 1964, the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Parker) Myers.

Laurence attended local schools in Waterford and graduated from Waterford High School. He was formerly employed at Mohegan Sun Casino in the security department.

He is survived by his two brothers, Shawn of New London and Brian of Waterford. All funeral services are private with interment in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.

Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
