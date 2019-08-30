|
Uncasville - Lawrence Deveran, 71, of Uncasville fell asleep in death Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center, hospital in Wallingford.
He was the husband of Madeline Deveran of Uncasville.
He retired from Amtrak after 30 plus years of service as the Supervisor of the Bridge and Building Department in New London.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at The Polish Club, 85 Maple Ave.,Uncasville.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Aug. 30, 2019