Uncasville - Lawrence E. Deveran, 71, of Uncasville, fell asleep in death on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Masonicare Health Center hospital in Wallingford. He was the husband of Madeline Deveran of Uncasville.
Lawrence Deveran was born in Manchester, Dec. 3, 1947, the son of the late Walter L. Deveran Sr. and Rita Fitzpatrick Deveran of East Windsor.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by his son Bradford Deveran of E. Hampton; his daughter Lorri Moriarty and son-in-law Daniel Moriarty Sr. of Monson, Mass.; and his two step-sons, Theodore Ryan of Redvale, Colo. and Scott Ryan; and his daughter-in-law Krishel Allen Ryan of W. Springfield, Mass.; and his granddaughters, Alexis Pearl Ryan and Elise Allen; his grandchildren, Rhiannon, Daniel Jr., Cienna Moriarty and Benjamin, Emma and Olivia Deveran; and a much loved cousin, Bonnie Delgato of Manchester. Lawrence was predeceased by his brother Walter L. Deveran Jr.
Lawrence was a veteran of the United States Army in which he served from 1967 to 1970, during the Vietnam War.
He retired from Amtrak in 2007, after 30-plus years of service as Supervisor of the Bridge and Building Department in New London-Groton.
He was passionate about car racing and owned his own muscle car, a 2002 Camaro SS, which he loved to drive and exhibit at car shows. He also loved gardening and his adored cat, Slick.
A Celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Polish American Citizens Club, 85 Maple Ave., Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019