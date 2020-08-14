Westerly, R.I. - Lawrence Ewing Moore III, 67, of Westerly, R.I. went to his eternal home Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He was born in Latrobe, Pa. Aug. 16, 1952, to Lawrence and Patricia Moore Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Demetra; his mother Patricia; and three sisters.
After graduating from Latrobe High School, "Larry" enlisted in the Navy. He served as a nuclear mechanic and scuba diver on the submarine, USS Greenling. He received a Meritorious Unit Accommodation with a Bronze Star. He continued his education with the completion of his MBA. He had a 29-year career with Electric Boat where he was recognized for his strong work ethic, integrity, and storytelling skills. Toward the end of his career, Larry found joy in the role of mentor to his "kids" and was an inspiration to all.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hikes with his wife in God's beautiful creation. He could name seemingly every plant, tree, and bird with a particular fondness for edible mushrooms. He enjoyed hunting with a muzzleloader, making his own moccasins, and wearing a handmade hunting frock. Anyone who knew him knew that there were amazingly few topics that he was not well informed about and able to engage in an intellectual or philosophical manner.
He had a great curiosity and was a voracious learner.
What set Larry apart and was most important to him, was a loving whole-hearted devotion to God. He and Demetra spent considerable time in the Word of God and lived accordingly. If God said it, that settled it for them, and they simply walked to please the Lord. From this, their Godly marriage and devotion to each other grew as they worked tirelessly together to serve those in need.
In his battle with cancer, his faith was always evident, never wavering, bringing comfort and hope to those around him through words of encouragement and his quick smile. He knew this world was not his home and going to be with the Lord was far better. Having fought the good fight and kept the faith, Larry has an inheritance that will never fade away. Now, the perishable has put on the imperishable. Now, he has victory through Jesus hearing, "Come you who are blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you".
Memorial Services to be held online at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at the Groton Church of Christ, Groton. To join the video meeting, click this link: https://meet.google.com/sbs-xzqe-gix
Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 304-683-1679 and enter this PIN: 143 814 825# To view more phone numbers, click this link: https://tel.meet/sbs-xzqe-gix?hs=5
.
In addition, an in-person service will be held at 11a.m. Aug. 29, 2020, at Unity Chapel, Latrobe, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.