Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Lawrence Krozel
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Elm Street
Middletown, CT
Lawrence M. Krozel II Obituary
Groton - Lawrence M. Krozel II, 55, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Groton. He was born in Hartford, the youngest son of the late Lawrence M. Krozel I and Vincentina (Mazzotta) Krozel of Middletown.

A graduate of Xavier High School in Middletown, Larry went on to obtain his undergraduate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a master's degree in Archeoastronomy from The College of William & Mary. He worked as a Planetarium Educator at both the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass. and most recently at the Treworgy Planetarium at Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic. Larry's planetarium shows charmed guests of all ages with his inspiring blend of humor, energy, knowledge, and passion for astronomy.

Larry is survived by his brother Michael Krozel and sister-in-law Kathleen Krozel of Wethersfield; and his sister Katharine Krozel of Merrimack, N.H. He is also survived by his aunts, Joan Mazzotta of Rockfall, and Kathleen Mazzotta of Waltham, Mass.; as well as many cousins and friends throughout the country.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Elm Street, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m Friday, Feb. 28, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Donations in memory of Larry may be sent to AAVSO.org. To express condolences and share memories online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2020
