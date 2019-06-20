|
Old Lyme - Lawrence M. Merrill Sr., 83, of Old Lyme died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Connecticut Hospice in Branford with his family by his side.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme, CT. An interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 20, 2019
