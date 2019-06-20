Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Merrill Sr.

Obituary Flowers

Lawrence M. Merrill Sr. Obituary
Old Lyme - Lawrence M. Merrill Sr., 83, of Old Lyme died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Connecticut Hospice in Branford with his family by his side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme, CT. An interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.