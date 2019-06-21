Old Lyme - Lawrence M. Merrill Sr, 83, passed away at Connecticut Hospice in Branford June 17, 2019. He was born July 07, 1935, in Richmond, Maine, the son of Dorthea (Chetley) and Merle Merrill. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean war. He married Kathern DeBowes June 7, 1958, in New Haven. Kathern Merrill predeceased him in 2006.



Mr. Merrill attended the University of New Haven where he earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice. He served for many years in the CT State Police retiring as a Lieutenant. He was the Old Lyme Resident Trooper, Governor's Security Trooper and the Commanding Officer of the Forensic Lab as well as Troops K, F, G and H.



He enjoyed singing and traveling with the choral group Cappella Cantorum. He loved spending time at his home in New Hampshire with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Niantic Sportsman Club where he loved to target shoot. He enjoyed hunting with his son and grandsons.



Mr. Merrill is survived by his sister Beverly Jorgensen; son Lawrence Jr; three grandchildren, Lawrence III, Lauren Elizabeth, and Mathew Hunter; and great-grandson Jonathan Christopher Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday June 24, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Ln., Old Lyme. An interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405.