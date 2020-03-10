|
Griswold - Lawrence R. Yovino Sr., 64, passed away peacefully at home March 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Norwich, July 2, 1955, Lawrence was the son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Dufault) Yovino, and the loving husband of Susan (Hensarling) Yovino for 33 wonderful years.
Lawrence was a kind, honest and caring soul, who could easily befriend anyone he encountered. He worked as an electrician in the HVAC department at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 21 years, and at Connecticut College for 22 years. Lawrence was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He adored his 1993 Corvette and loved to care for his many dogs. Lawrence had many other interests, such as kayaking the Mystic River, going on hikes and joining walks for charity. Most of all, he loved his family more than anything and always made sure they were okay. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Susan, Lawrence is survived by his three children: Lawrence Yovino Jr., Lauriann Hary and her husband Peter and Jennifer Gregoire and her husband Shaun; his grandchildren, Matthew Connor Hary and Jase Richard Gregorie; his brother Robert R. Yovino Jr.; and sister Deborah Walmsley.
Lawrence's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service in Norwich.
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020