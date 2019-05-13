Waterford - Lawrence Raymond Hinson, 93, passed away at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital April 22, 2019.



Larry was born in Charleston, S.C. and was a World War II Veteran, participating in the American Theatre and Pacific Theatre. In addition, he was a Veteran of the Korean War. After serving 20 years in the Navy, he worked at Electric Boat before starting his own business selling recreational vehicles, until he retired. Over the recent years, he has divided his time between Highland Beach, Fla. and Waterford.



Larry was predeceased (2017) by his wife of 64 years, Leonora Manzi Hinson.



He is survived by his daughters, Eida Hinson Yokubinas and husband, Tom of Avon; Lauren Hinson Brown and husband, Vance of Yarmouth, Maine; and grandchildren, Leonora Yokubinas, Thomas Yokubinas, and Carson Lee Brown.



A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Avenue, Niantic.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Voluntary Services/ CTC Hospice, West Haven Veterans Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT. 06516 Published in The Day on May 13, 2019