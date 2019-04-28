Home

Lawrence Sebastian


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Sebastian Obituary
North Stonington - Lawrence H. Sebastian, 88, of North Stonington died at Yale New Haven Hospital April 19, 2019. He was born in Old Mystic March 15, 1931, to Roy E. Sebastian and Julia Barber Sebastian.

He attended local schools with graduation and was in the United States Air Force for six years with honorable discharge.

He was Elder and Historian of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, War Chief, Watch and Keeper Officer of the reservation at Lantern Hill for years. Also, he was a lapidarian.

He is survived by Roy Edward Sebastian, Vera Leavy, Winifred Jones, Donald Sebastian, Gladys Hunt; and is predeceased by brother, William Sebastian.

The family extends thanks to everyone who provided care. Burial will be private. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.

NAHONNUSAGK WEMAT-OH WETOMP
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019
