Lawrence Singleton Fitch


1945 - 2020
Lawrence Singleton Fitch Obituary
New London - Lawrence Singleton Fitch, 74, of New London went home to be with the Lord Sunday March 22, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Larry was born August 9, 1945, in New Haven, the son of the late Estelle Myrick-Greene and William Fitch.

He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army, and was awarded the bronze star for saving members of his platoon from enemy fire, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was employed for over 40 years as a Tech Writer at Electric Boat.

Dec. 14, 1969, he married the love of his life, Annette (Perry) Fitch.

In addition to his wife, he leaves two sons, William Fitch of Uncasville and Richard Fitch of New London; a daughter, Stephanie LaMoria and her husband Jefferey LaMoria of Groton; a sister, Sheryl Greene of New London; and a brother, Alfred Greene of New London; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Kobe, Jazlin, Jerrell, Jaden, Atreyu and Grey; a brother-in-law, Steven; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia; as well as a host of foster brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Due to the Coronavirus the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Please share condolences on Mr. Fitch's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 25, 2020
