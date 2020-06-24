Ledyard - Leah Michelle Weston-Suminski, 37, passed away peacefully at her home in Ledyard in the early morning hours of June 13, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
"When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live." - (Stuart Scott)
Leah lived every day with her joyful, creative spirit and kind, hopeful heart; with the constant love and light she poured into her beloved boys, her husband Sam; and beautiful sons, Weston and Wyatt; and the lovely bond she shared with her sister Jamie; with the joy she found in life and the levity she met it with; with the courage and grace with which she died – This is how Leah lived.
Born Sept. 9, 1982, in New London, Leah graduated Waterford High School in 2000 and went on to work at Sears, Chilis and Foxwoods before pursuing her associate degree at Thames River Community College to become a registered nurse; which led to her position at New England Home Care as an RN.
In August of 2008, Leah's love story with Sam began – both deep and lighthearted, filled with respect, admiration, and friendship – a love that people dream of. They married in 2011, welcomed two amazing boys and spent their lives together – though cut painfully short – laughing and treasuring one another.
Leah lived and loved every day. Her beautiful life (exhibited in her passion of art, with countless paintings, handmade notes, creative gifts and crafts) will be forever cherished by Sam, Weston, Wyatt, Jamie; parents, Brenda and Ben Weston; niece Kaydence Virgo; mother and sister-in-law, Julie Babcock and Sera Suminski; nephews, Tucker Frye and Tobias Baez; and numerous other family members, countless friends and all who knew her.
To respect Leah's wishes we will not be holding any traditional services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Little Pink Houses of Hope @ Littlepink.org or 2442 Tribek Court, Burlington, NC. 27215.
While we are devastated to have lost our Leah, our light, we see her in everything and feel her everywhere; she will continue to shine down on all of us from above – her light will forever be our guiding star.
Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.