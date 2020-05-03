Danbury - Leahdell "Lea" Lehr Davis, 90, our beautiful and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Leahdell Lehr Davis, died Friday, May 1, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia and the COVID-19 virus. Lea was born June 18,1929, in Danbury. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Jerrold H. Davis. She is survived by her four children: Gregory Davis (Deborah) of Maryland, Nancy Davis of New Hampshire, Glenn Davis (Dorothy) of Texas and Jill Davis Adams (Steven) of Connecticut; six grandchildren: Andrew Davis (Rebecca) and Priscilla Davis Molina (Eric), Conner Black and Kelsey Black, Rebecca Davis and Johanna Davis; and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Quentin and Josephine Davis, Grayson and Clark Molina; and nephew Matthew Lehr of Maryland. She is predeceased by her brother Clesson Lehr. "My family all live too far away" she would comment.



Lea and Jerry had full and satisfying lives in Danbury. Saturday nights, they played cards; bowling was Tuesdays; Eastern Star or Freemasonry meetings were Mondays with Candlewood Lake and Cape Cod in the summer, and four children with their own busy lives. When they retired, they moved to Deland, Fla. Twenty years passed quickly with many new friendships, laughs and good times in Whisperwood Village and volunteer work at Deland Hospital. They returned to Connecticut in 2014, residing first at Masonicare in Wallingford and then, Bride Brook Health Center in Niantic.



Lea was a 1947 graduate of Danbury High School. She met her husband, Jerry, at Newman's Dance Studio, and then went on to hairdressing school in New Haven. She was a hairdresser in Danbury for over 40 years, with the last 20 years owning and managing her own salon, Shear Designs by Lea. No matter where she was, you could always hear someone say, "Lea, do you have your scissors with you?"



The family would like to thank all the staff at Bride Book Health Center in Niantic for their courageous and compassionate care of our mother during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers please make donations in Leahdell's name to The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.



