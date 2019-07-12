Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Lee Littlefield


1954 - 2019
Lee Littlefield Obituary
Colchester - Lee Searle Littlefield, 64, of Colchester passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Backus Hospital.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday July 19, 2019, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester, with a chapel service at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans https://www.dav.org, or Houses of Heroes CT https://www.hohct.org

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019
