East Lyme - Lee Rand James, 73, of Oakdale died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home following a long battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 51 years, Rowena (Hellmann) James; his wonderful son Thomas R. James and his wife Kristin James; and his four cherished and adored grandchildren, Haley, Jacob, Kyara, and Seth. Lee was predeceased by his parents, William and Gertrude James. He also leaves his brothers-in-law Alan Hellmann and his wife Ann and David Boston and his wife Jane.
Lee retired from Electric Boat Purchasing Department and later was a bus driver for East Lyme Senior Citizens. Lee volunteered at the Niantic Fire Department as an EMT and Treasurer and served at Niantic Baptist Church in many capacities. Earlier in life he was an accomplished organist. Lee enjoyed collecting tractors, woodworking, and yearly vacations to Florida. Family and friends will cherish his laugh, love of food, and generosity.
There will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lee's memory to Niantic Baptist Church or to a .
A very special "Thank You" is extended to VITAS nurses Sue, Margaret and Michelle.
Published in The Day on Mar. 18, 2020