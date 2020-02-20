|
Griswold - Lee Ziegler, 98, of Griswold died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with her daughters and caregiver at her side.
Lee was born July 17, 1921, the daughter of Morris and Anna (Silverberg) Goldstein.
Lee worked at the Groton Public Library for many years.
A private graveside burial was held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ahavath Achim Cemetery in Colchester. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2020