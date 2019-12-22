|
Groton - Lemuel "Lem" Cleves Johnson Jr., 97, of Groton died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at home. Lem is predeceased by his wives, Jacqueline Johnson and Maude Johnson. He is survived by his children, Lemuel C. Johnson III and Thomas Johnson, both of Virginia, and Sherry (David) Gruszkowski of Ledyard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Solstice Senior Living, 425 Drozdyk Drive, Groton. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, Jan. 29, 2019, edition of the New London Day.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019