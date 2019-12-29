|
|
Groton - Lemuel "Lem" Cleaves Johnson Jr., 97, of Groton died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at home. He is predeceased by his first wife of 37 years, Jacqueline Hutchins Johnson, as well as his second wife of 28 years, Maude Williams Johnson.
Lem was born in Burkeville, Va. Aug. 15, 1922, the son of Earlie Mae (Cook) and Lemuel C. Johnson Sr. He was raised in Portsmouth, Va. where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended Virginia Tech for one year, and then joined the United States Army. He was a WWII veteran and received four medals while serving in Germany. He was employed by Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va. and retired from there after 30 years. He went on to work at Associated Naval Architects in Portsmouth, retiring after ten years.
Lem was an avid golfer and achieved three holes in one at the Elizabeth Manor Golf Course, where he received a lifetime membership. He was past master of Seaboard Lodge No. 56 in Portsmouth (1960, 1978). He was a member of Alliance Christian Church in Portsmouth and kept in touch with many members there after moving to Connecticut. He loved the cards and phone calls he got from friends there. After moving to Connecticut, he joined the Second Baptist Church in North Stonington and made many more dear friends. Lem loved the Lord, family and his friends. After his move, he was referred to by many as the "southern gentleman." He was a bright light wherever he went.
He is survived by his children: Lemuel "Johnny" C. Johnson III of Wilmington, N.C., Thomas "Doc" E. Johnson of Suffolk, Va. and Sherry and her husband David Gruszkowski of Ledyard. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is survived by two sisters, Earlie Mae Brosterhous of Hemet, Calif. and Mary Lou Daughety of Portsmouth, Va.
Lem's children would like to thank Grace Cirino and her company, to whom they say, "love you like a sister," and Anne Torres for their loving support and care for their dad.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, at Solstice Senior Living, 425 Drozdyk Drive, Groton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in his memory. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019